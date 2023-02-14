Los Altos Stage Company’s production of Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” is slated to run through Sunday at Bus Barn Theater.
Set in 1904 Paris, the comedy follows Martin’s fantastical idea of an encounter between Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, who were in Paris at around the same time. The play contains an overview of what they may have discussed and who else they may have encountered at the Lapin Agile bar.
