Patrick Klein

Patrick Klein, longtime artistic director at Palo Alto Players, is leaving at month’s end.

 Courtesy of Palo Alto Players

Palo Alto Players’ longtime artistic director is stepping down.

Patrick Klein, who has been with the theater company for nearly 15 years, plans to end his tenure at the end of August, according to an Aug. 15 press release from Palo Alto Players.

