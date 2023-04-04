Keshi

Keshi, who first gained notoriety on SoundCloud, will perform music from his debut album tonight at Frost Amphitheater.

 Courtesy of Stanford Live

Musician Keshi is set to perform 6:45 p.m. today at Frost Amphitheater on the Stanford University campus.

The moniker of Casey Luong, 28-year-old Keshi is a singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist from Houston whose style blends hip-hop, acoustic pop and R&B.

