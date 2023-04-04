Musician Keshi is set to perform 6:45 p.m. today at Frost Amphitheater on the Stanford University campus.
The moniker of Casey Luong, 28-year-old Keshi is a singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist from Houston whose style blends hip-hop, acoustic pop and R&B.
First releasing music on SoundCloud in 2017, he now has more than 4.4 billion streams globally.
Last year, his debut album “Gabriel” earned him Billboard Top New Artist Debut status.
No Rome and James Ivy will open for Keshi.
Frost Amphitheater is located at 351 Lasuen St.
General admission tickets are $59.95.
