TheatreWorks Silicon Valley continues its 51st season with the musical “Ragtime,” which is scheduled to run through June 26 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Based on E.L. Doctorow’s best-selling novel, the original 1998 Broadway production won four Tony Awards. It features a Tony Award-winning book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Terrence McNally (“Master Class,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “The Rink”) and a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (“Once on This Island,” “Anastasia”).
“Ragtime” explores three families – an African-American family, a Jewish immigrant family and a wealthy white family – finding their places and pursuing the American dream in a rapidly changing world.
Robert Kelley, TheatreWorks’ founding artistic director, returns to direct and William Liberatore provides music direction.
The cast includes several actors with Broadway experience.
Christine Dwyer (as Mother, a wealthy white woman from New Rochelle), Noel Anthony (Father, an affluent white man), Nkrumah Gatling (Coalhouse Walker Jr., an African-American pianist living in Harlem) and Sean Okuniewicz (Younger Brother, who is looking for a sense of purpose in a changing world), make their TheatreWorks’ debuts. Leo Ash Evens (Tateh, a Jewish immigrant seeking to make a new life for himself and his daughter) and Michael Gene Sullivan (Booker T. Washington, a prominent African-American leader) return to TheatreWorks.
Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursday and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets start at $30.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit theatreworks.org.
