The Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts kicks off the new year with an array of shows in January.

Happy Dog Duo, comprising pianists Eric Tran and Nathan Cheung, performs 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the SecondStage. Tickets are $15-$27.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.