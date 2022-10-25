Songs for a New World

Ande Estrella stars in “Songs for a New World.”

 Photos courtesy of SCP

Sunnyvale Community Players continues its 54th season with “Songs for a New World,” set to open Saturday and run through Nov. 13 at Sunnyvale Theatre, 550 E. Remington Drive.

The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (“Parade,” “Bridges of Madison County”), this collection of songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

