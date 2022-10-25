Sunnyvale Community Players continues its 54th season with “Songs for a New World,” set to open Saturday and run through Nov. 13 at Sunnyvale Theatre, 550 E. Remington Drive.
The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (“Parade,” “Bridges of Madison County”), this collection of songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.
Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a present-day ledge 57 stories above Fifth Avenue to meet an array of characters who range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of poverty to a woman whose goal of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams but also a soulless marriage.
Erica Wyman directs and Christopher Hewitt serves as vocal and music director. The cast includes Ande Estrella, Ryan Liu, Hayley Lovgren, Daniel Lloyd Pias and Hayley Steele.
“‘Songs for a New World’ is a contemporary song cycle about the moment of decision, the point at which you transition from old to new,” artistic director Kevin Surace said. “Each song is a powerful experience that takes us to that moment in life where suddenly everything changes. And then surviving in a new world. Given war, viruses and politics dividing people, this musical seems more relevant today than ever as we find our way in this strange new world.”
Performances are slated 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Nov. 3-5, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, 8 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments