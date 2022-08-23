Playwright, actor and pianist Hershey Felder is back. His latest one-man show for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, “Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris,” opened last week and runs through Sept. 11 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.
It is an expanded and more interactive version of one of his previous creations, Felder said. The original, “Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin,” was first performed in 2005. Like that version, the latest is about a piano lesson with Chopin.
“Years ago, I was asked to do something on Chopin, and it was quite evident that this real lesson happened and what was revealed in the lesson was quite integral and quite personal,” Felder told the Town Crier. “I thought that would be a good premise for a play.”
Set in Paris days after the 1848 Revolution, Chopin reveals his romantic story and secrets to the audience while performing his composition during a piano lesson.
Felder’s longtime collaborator, Joel Zwick, directs.
Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays.
