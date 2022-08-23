Playwright, actor and pianist Hershey Felder is back. His latest one-man show for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, “Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris,” opened last week and runs through Sept. 11 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

It is an expanded and more interactive version of one of his previous creations, Felder said. The original, “Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin,” was first performed in 2005. Like that version, the latest is about a piano lesson with Chopin.

