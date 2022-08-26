08_31_22_STEP_Chopin_HersheyFelderPresents_FIX.jpeg

Virtuoso pianist/performer Hershey Felder plays Chopin in his latest one-man show for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, running through Sept. 11 in Mountain View.

 Courtesy of Hershey Felder Presents

Pianist and actor Hershey Felder has returned to Mountain View in TheatreWorks’ “Chopin in Paris,” taking on the role of famed composer Fredyryk Chopin, considered one of the greatest musical minds of his time. The one-man show opened Aug. 19 and runs through Sept. 11.

Felder as Chopin welcomes audience members not through an invisible fourth wall, but as individuals entering his personal home as piano students. While this is, of course, a conceptual and aesthetic choice used so Felder can speak directly to the audience while in character, the content of the show may make the audience feel like they are being educated as well as entertained.

