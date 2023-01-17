TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents the West Coast premiere of Ali Viterbi’s “In Every Generation” starting this week in downtown Mountain View.
The play follows a multicultural family grappling with questions of race and religion as a Jewish family.
The cast includes Luisa Sermol (as Paola Levi), Michael Champlin (Davide Levi), Cindy Goldfield (Valeria Levi), Sarah Lo (Devorah Levi-Katz) and Olivia Hoffman (Yael Levi-Katz).
“Generation” runs Jan. 18 through Feb. 12 on the MainStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Previews are set for 8 p.m. today through Friday and opening night is 8 p.m. Saturday. Future shows are scheduled 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
