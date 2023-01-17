In Every Generation

TheatreWorks’ production of “In Every Generation” stars Michael Champlin, from left, Luisa Sermol, Olivia Nicole Hoffman, Cindy Goldfield and Sarah Lo. The drama opens Saturday.

 Tracy Martin/Special to the Town Crier

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents the West Coast premiere of Ali Viterbi’s “In Every Generation” starting this week in downtown Mountain View.

The play follows a multicultural family grappling with questions of race and religion as a Jewish family.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.