Garden

The cast of Los Altos Stage Company’s “The Secret Garden” includes David Mister, from left, Penelope DaSilva and Brenna Sammon.

 Richard Mayer/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos Stage Company’s production of “The Secret Garden” opened last week and is set to run through Dec. 23 at Bus Barn Theater.

Adapted from the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the Tony Award-winning musical follows 11-year-old Mary Lennox. After being orphaned in India, she returns to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald, whose invalid son Colin has had to bear the guilt of his mother Lily’s death.

