On-demand performances of the second Fresh Baked Pears One Act Festival, presented by the Pear Playwrights’ Guild in association with the Pear Theatre in Mountain View, are offered through Sunday.
Written and rehearsed in a virtual setting, it features 10 new short plays by diverse Bay Area voices.
Participating playwrights include Violet Elisandre, Christine C. Hsu, Francheska Johanna Loy, Andrew Mo, Vicky Pham, Kimberly Ridgeway, Ayelet Schrek, Sanjit Sengupta, Kaz Valtchev and Tiffany Walters. They are joined by six directors and more than 20 actors.
There is no charge to view the festival; donations are welcome.
To reserve viewing access and for more information, visit thepear.org/freshbaked.