Foothill Music Theatre’s production of the award-winning musical “Into the Woods” opened last weekend and is slated to run through March 19 in Los Altos Hills.
Created by James Lapine (book) and Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics), the show is a fractured fairy tale that combines the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and other well-known characters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments