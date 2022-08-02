Foothill’s ‘Violet’

Flick (Thomas Times), from left, Violet (Kaylee Miltersen) and Monty (Brad Satterwhite) play cards in a scene from Foothill Music Theatre’s “Violet.”

 Courtesy of Misty McDowell

Foothill Music Theatre’s production of “Violet” – featuring music by Jeanine Tesori and libretto by Brian Crawley – closes Sunday at the Lohman Theatre in Los Altos Hills.

Based on the short story “The Ugliest Pilgrim” by Doris Betts, the award-winning musical is about a young disfigured woman who embarks on a journey by bus from her farm in rural North Carolina to Tusla, Okla., to be healed.

