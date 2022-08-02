Foothill Music Theatre’s production of “Violet” – featuring music by Jeanine Tesori and libretto by Brian Crawley – closes Sunday at the Lohman Theatre in Los Altos Hills.
Based on the short story “The Ugliest Pilgrim” by Doris Betts, the award-winning musical is about a young disfigured woman who embarks on a journey by bus from her farm in rural North Carolina to Tusla, Okla., to be healed.
Milissa Carey directs and Amanda Ku provides musical direction. The cast includes Kaylee Miltersen (as Violet), Thomas Times (Flick), Brad Satterwhite (Monty) and Ray D’Ambrosio (Father).
Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Proof of vaccination is required for entry. Mask wearing is mandatory throughout the performance.
The Lohman Theatre is located at Foothill College, 12345 S. El Monte Road.
