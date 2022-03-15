Foothill Music Theatre’s production of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” a musical based on the unfinished Charles Dickens’ novel, runs through Sunday in Los Altos Hills.
Presented as a play within a play by a loony Victorian theater company, the comedic musical invites the audience to solve its main mystery by identifying who murdered the title character.
Written by Rupert Holmes, “Drood” debuted at the New York Shakespeare Festival before moving to Broadway. The first Broadway musical with multiple endings, it received Tony Awards in 1986 for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.
The cast of the Foothill production includes John Mannion (as Chairman), Chloe Angst (Edwin Drood), Melissa Costa (Princess Puffer), Brenna Sammon (Rosa Bud), Adam Lowe (John Jasper), Saira Grewal (Helena Landless), Leo
Lopez (Neville Landless), Mike Rhone (Reverend Crisparkle), Zach Goller (Bazzard), Linda Piccone (Mrs. Durdles) and Dan Cardenas (Deputy).
Milissa Carey serves as director, supported by Michael Horsley (musical direction) and Stacey Reed (choreography).
Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Lohman Theatre at Foothill College, 12345 S. El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills. Foothill requires proof of vaccination for entry and mask-wearing throughout the performance.
Tickets are $18-$43.
For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4vfkbyds.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2p83zzdb.