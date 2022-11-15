Foothill College Theatre Arts is scheduled to present “Aristophanes’ The Birds” through Sunday at the Lohman Theatre on the Los Altos Hills campus.
Based on Aristophanes’ satirical comedy from 414 B.C., this modern take on the play – written by Brian Reno and Gabrielle Vega Weissman – follows two movie moguls who abandon their lives to live in the desert among the birds.
