Felder

Virtuoso pianist/performer Hershey Felder returns to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in “Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris,” set to open Friday and run through Sept. 11 in Mountain View.

 Courtesy of Hershey Felder Presents

Playwright, actor and pianist Hershey Felder’s latest one-man show for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has been in the works for nearly 30 years and taken several forms.

“Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris” – scheduled to open this weekend and run through Sept. 11 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts – is an expanded and more interactive version of one of his previous creations, according to Felder.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.