Stanford Live continues its 2021-2022 season with a return visit from award-winning poet and playwright Inua Ellams this weekend.
His one-man show, “An Evening with an Immigrant,” is scheduled 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Bing Studio, 327 Lasuen St. on the Stanford University campus.
Featuring poems, stories and anecdotes, Ellams tells his immigrant story of escaping fundamentalist Islam, finding friendship in Dublin, performing solo at the National Theatre and drinking wine with the Queen of England – all the while without a country to belong to or a place to call home.
Tickets are $50.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 724-2464 or visit live.stanford.edu.