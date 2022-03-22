Mountain View’s Community School of Music and Arts presents the world premiere of jazz pianist and composer Taylor Eigsti’s “Imagine Our Future” 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the MainStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
The large-ensemble work was commissioned by CSMA and crowdsourced from ideas and art submitted by Bay Area youth.
Eigsti will be joined by Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer and a 12-person band featuring Eric Harland, Ben Wendel and many other musicians for the 70-minute narrative journey.
“Future” is one of several artistic works supported by the Hewlett Foundation as part of its 50 Arts Commissions. Launched in 2017 in honor of the Hewlett Foundation’s 50th anniversary, the five-year, $8 million initiative supports the creation and premiere of 50 new works by artists in partnership with Bay Area nonprofit groups. CSMA successfully applied for the grant in 2017 with Eigsti, a Bay Area native and former CSMA music student, to create the new work.
“CSMA is honored to present ‘Imagine Our Future’ at a time when it is more important than ever to hear from our youth about their vision for the world they will help create,” said Vickie Scott Grove, CSMA’s executive director. “Taylor Eig-
sti’s rare musical talent and generous spirit shine in his musical interpretation of students’ art in this wonderful new work.”
Eigsti and CSMA crowdsourced artworks from Bay Area students, which Eigsti wove into his creative process. Students were asked to submit an original work that depicted their vision for their future. Submissions included musical compositions, drawings, paintings, poems and dance performances.
“It has been a massive honor to take on this immense compositional challenge, combining some part of each of the students’ brilliant ideas about the future and creating one full story,” Eigsti said. “This nine-movement piece is a reflection of the combined creative visions of these young people, and tells the story of their collective deep imagination, concerns, hopes and dreams. This will be an epic journey –
musically and visually – and I can’t wait to share this work with the world.”
Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 seniors (62 and over), $15 students (21 and under) and $10 children (ages 8-12).
For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/5f4tv7jb.
For more information, call (650) 917-6800 or visit tinyurl.com/2p8rb3cx.