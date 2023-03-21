The Avenidas Wise Owl Players, a senior troupe, is scheduled to present a dramatic reading of six classic but lesser-known folk and fairy tales 2 p.m. Sunday at the Avenidas Center, 450 Bryant St., Palo Alto.
Director Enid Davis said the tales were chosen for their ability to amuse a sophisticated audience of adults and teens. The dozen actors will be in costume and armed with humorous props.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments