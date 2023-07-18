The Sunnyvale Community Players production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” is slated to close Sunday.
Based on the classic children’s book by Roald Dahl, the musical follows candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he hosts a worldwide contest in which he hides five golden tickets in his chocolate bars. He then leads the five children who find them through a free tour of his peculiar factory.
The musical is the product of the SCP’s annual Summer Spotlight program for junior performers ages 8-18, which includes a mentorship program for teens.
“Wonka” stars Ryder Smith as Willy Wonka and Coco LaMarche as Charlie. Emily Profitt directs and Miguel Armendariaz provides vocal direction. The performance runs approximately one hour.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sunnyvale Community Theatre, 550 E. Remington Drive.
