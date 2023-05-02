Harold

Lillian Bogovich plays Maude and Max Mahle is Harold in Los Altos Stage Company’s “Harold and Maude.”

 Christian Pizzirani/Special to the Town Crier

This is the last weekend to catch Los Altos Stage Company’s production of “Harold and Maude.”

Remaining performances are slated today through Sunday at Bus Barn Theater.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.