The Community School of Music and Arts presents a new exhibition of mixed-media art featuring the work of Shirley Bunger, CSMA’s first artist in residence.
Titled “Stories,” the exhibition opened earlier this month and is scheduled to run through March 25 in Mohr Gallery at CSMA, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View. There is no charge to visit the gallery.
“Stories” features Bunger’s mixed-media art pieces alongside students’ work from her 10-week class last fall. In her class, she led students through exercises that allowed them to spend time exploring their personal journeys of grief, joy, discovery and re-emerging from the pandemic. Participants used vintage paper and ephemera to transform ordinary blocks of wood into visceral multidimensional collages.
“My work celebrates my fascination with things that tell rich stories,” the Bay Area native said. “I’m drawn to old books, magazines, letters, photos and bits of paper we might find lying on the street, or lingering in the back of a junk drawer – items that once held great meaning but are now likely to be overlooked or thrown away without a second thought. Using a range of techniques, from collage to sewing to print making, I reconfigure and reconnect these discarded pieces into new stories that give them new life and new meaning.”
Bunger’s art is available for purchase at CSMA.
Mohr Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Face masks are required at all times.
For more information on the exhibition and CSMA, call (650) 917-6800 or visit arts4all.org.