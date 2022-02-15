The Mountain View-based Community School of Music and Arts plans to livestream this year’s merit scholars honor concert 5 p.m. Saturday on CSMA’s YouTube Channel.
In the free, online-only offering, CSMA students will perform works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, César Franck, Paul Hindemith, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Francis Poulenc.
Featured performers include Jonah Blaydes-Greenberg (viola), Margot Hall (voice), Yassna Khosravi (violin), Allison Kuan (flute) and Naomi Wong (piano). They will be accompanied by pianists Ihang Lin and Anthony Doheny.
To livestream the concert, visit youtu.be/UBOv9MeJ6sg.
Donations are welcome; visit donatenow.networkforgood.org/csma.
For more information on the event and CSMA, call (650) 917-6800 or visit arts4all.org.