Ragazzi Boys Chorus’ annual SingFest mini-camp for young boys who enjoy singing has been postponed to Jan. 29 in Redwood City. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 8.
Described by organizers as “zero-stress choral auditions,” the free, in-person event is for boys ages 7-10. Participants will take part in singing games and have an opportunity to get to know Ragazzi’s faculty and chorus as they explore joining the group in the spring. No singing experience is necessary.
SingFest will be held 9:15 a.m. to noon at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 178 Clinton St.
Participants must provide proof of full COVID vaccination, including the two weeks after their second shot, or provide proof that they have started the COVID vaccination series and of a negative PCR test taken 48-72 hours before the morning of SingFest.
Faculty and participants will wear masks throughout the event.
Pre-registration is required online at ragazzi.org or via email at ragoff@ragazzi.org.
If a child is unable to attend SingFest but is interested in joining Ragazzi, the chorus is hosting online auditions for potential new choristers to learn about joining the group.
In these auditions, boys ages 5-18 as well as their parents/ guardians will be introduced to Ragazzi digitally, meeting one-on-one with a chorus director to take part in singing games appropriate for their age level.
The appointments also give young singers and their families a chance to ask questions.
To schedule an appointment and for more information, visit ragazzi.org/join-us.