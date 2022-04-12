Los Altos Youth Theatre’s production of “Clue: High School Edition” is set to run through Saturday at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Based on the classic Hasbro board game and later inspired by the 1985 Paramount film, “Clue” is a comedic murder mystery featuring characters and scenes from the original game and movie.
Adapted from Jonathan Lynn’s screenplay, the tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth (the butler), Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
James Schott directs the three rotating casts.
Shows are slated 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $15-$20.
Patrons age 5 and over are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (a physical vaccination card, a picture of the vaccination card or a digital vaccination record). “Fully vaccinated” means that a ticket holder is at least 14 days after their final vaccine dose. Children under 5 may instead provide the negative results of a PCR test taken within 72 hours.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 941-0551 or visit losaltosstage.org/clue-2.