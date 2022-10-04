Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan brings its production of “13 Tongues” to the Stanford University campus 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Stanford Live performance will be in Memorial Auditorium, 551 Jane Stanford Way.

In “13 Tongues,” artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung transforms his childhood memories of the streets of Bangka into a dreamlike world by fusing ancient ideas and modern Taipei culture.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.