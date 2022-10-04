Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan brings its production of “13 Tongues” to the Stanford University campus 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Stanford Live performance will be in Memorial Auditorium, 551 Jane Stanford Way.
In “13 Tongues,” artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung transforms his childhood memories of the streets of Bangka into a dreamlike world by fusing ancient ideas and modern Taipei culture.
Founded in 1973, Cloud Gate combines martial arts, meditation, qigong, modern dance and classical ballet.
“This stunning production confirms that the company is in great hands under Tsung-lung’s leadership,” Stanford Live executive director Chris Lorway said in a statement.
The music accompanying “13 Tongues” includes Taiwanese folk songs, Taoist chants and electronica. On a stage awash with colorful visuals, dancers aspire to provide a vibrant representation of the clamor of Taipei street life.
