SpongeBob Musical

The cast of Palo Alto Players’ “The SpongeBob Musical” includes, from left, Rocky James Concepción as Patrick Star, Joe Galang as SpongeBob SquarePants and Solona Husband as Sandy Cheeks.

 Scott Lasky/Special to the Town Crier

Palo Alto Players’ production of “The SpongeBob Musical” is set to run through Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Based on the animated series by Stephen Hillenburg, the two-and-a-half-hour show centers on the citizens of Bikini Bottom as they discover a volcano is ready to erupt and destroy their home. SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world.

