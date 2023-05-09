Palo Alto Players’ production of “The SpongeBob Musical” is set to run through Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Based on the animated series by Stephen Hillenburg, the two-and-a-half-hour show centers on the citizens of Bikini Bottom as they discover a volcano is ready to erupt and destroy their home. SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world.
The cast includes Joe Galang as SpongeBob SquarePants, Rocky James Concepción as Patrick Star, Andrew Cope as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Solona Husband as Sandy Cheeks, Zachary Vaughn as Eugene Krabs and Nico Jaochico as Sheldon Plankton.
Palo Alto Players artistic director Patrick Klein directs, supported by Asa Stern (vocal director), Richard Hall (music director) and Stacey Reed (choreographer).
Palo Alto Players offers post-show cast talkbacks with the purchase of any ticket.
Remaining performances are scheduled 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The family-friendly musical includes one intermission.
Tickets are $30-$60, discounted for seniors, educators, those under 30 and active military.
