Tomáseen Foley’s “A Celtic Christmas” celebrates its 26th anniversary with a performance scheduled 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Billed as a family-friendly event, the nationally touring show re-creates the joy of Christmas Eve in a remote farmhouse in Foley’s native parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin in the west of Ireland in the 1950s. It was a time when the neighboring families would gather around the fire to grace the wintry night with traditional Irish Christmas carols, knock sparks off the flagstone floor with their traditional dances and fill the night with the laughter of their stories.
“When I was a child, it was around the fireplaces of my neighbors’ thatched cottages that I experienced the last remnants of the old communal way of life,” said Foley, who also directs the show. “The family was the center of the community then, and the community was the center of life itself, the shining axle around which the great wheel of the universe revolved. Stories, music, song and dance were the spokes of that slowly turning wheel.”
Tickets are $35-$63.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit MVCPA.com.