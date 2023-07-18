The city of Los Altos’ free summer concert series is scheduled to continue 6:30 p.m. Thursday with music by Carnaval at Grant Park, 1575 Holt Ave.

Based in San Francisco’s Mission District, Carnaval covers songs by the rock band Santana.

