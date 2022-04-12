Sunnyvale Community Players closes its 53rd season with the musical “Camelot,” slated to open Saturday and run through May 8 at the Sunnyvale Community Theatre.
Alan Jay Lerner (book and lyrics) and Frederick Loewe (music) created the award-winning Broadway musical, which is based on T.H. White’s novel “The Once and Future King” about the love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot.
An idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of the Round Table. His ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guenevere, falls in love with a young knight, Lancelot, and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance. What will happen to Camelot, the Knights of the Round Table and Guenevere?
The production features a 30-person cast directed by Bill Starr and a 24-piece live orchestra led by music director Kevin Surace.
Saturday’s opening-night performance is scheduled 8 p.m. Future shows are slated 2:30 p.m. Sundays and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
The Sunnyvale Community Theatre is located at 550 E. Remington Drive.
Tickets are $38-$44.
For tickets and more information, call (408) 475-1198 or visit sunnyvaleplayers.org.