Matt Bolton, who has been described as a modern day one-man-band, is set to perform a free concert 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the park at The Village at San Antonio Center, 645 San Antonio Road, Mountain View.
Originally from Kauai, Hawaii, Bolton is a singer, guitarist, keyboardist and percussionist.
