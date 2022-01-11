Originally scheduled to open this weekend, the Palo Alto Players production of “Men on Boats” has been postponed until February.
The play is now slated to preview Feb. 4, open Feb. 5 and close Feb. 20 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, with a recording of the show offered via on-demand streaming Feb. 17-20.
“If you already have tickets for the show, your performance dates will be moved accordingly; your seats will remain the same,” according to an email from Palo Alto Players sent to patrons Jan. 6. “If you were attending opening night, you will receive new tickets for the opening night date of the run; if you were attending the second Sunday, you’ll receive tickets for the second Sunday of the run. Our box office will be reaching out to you next week to confirm your new date, and of course you are welcome to make any exchanges at that time.”
A tale of 10 men, four boats and two great rivers, “Boats” is staged without boats, rivers or men. The production is a 21st-century version of a play about 19th-century American explorer and one-armed Civil War veteran John Wesley Powell, who assembles a brawny band of soldiers, trappers and adventurers to explore the waterways of the American West. Inspired by Powell’s actual travel log from 1869, Jaclyn Backhaus’ comedic script is performed by a cast of women who infuse America’s legends of male conquest with some sly subtext.
Lee Ann Payne directs a cast that includes Mary Melnick (as John Wesley Powell), Melissa Jones (William Dunn), Maria Mikheyenko (Old Shady), Jenni Chapman (Bradley), Katie O’Bryon (Hawkins), Patty Rein=hart (John Colton Sumner), Jaime Wolf (Hall), Jennifer C. Maggio (O.G. Howland/Just Jim), April Culver (Frank Goodman/Mr. Asa) and Naomi Evans (Seneca Howland/Johnson).
Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursdays (after the opening weekend), 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. The play is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Streaming will be offered via Broadway On Demand for $20 (free account required) at tinyurl.com/mwyw444p.
Tickets to the pick-your-price preview night range from $10 to $40. Tickets to opening night are $42-$57 and include a post-show toast in the outdoor courtyard. Tickets to future shows are $39-$54.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.