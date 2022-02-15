The Palo Alto Players production of “Men on Boats” is set to continue through Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. A recording of the show is available via on-demand streaming
A tale of 10 men, four boats and two great rivers, “Boats” is staged without boats, rivers or men. It’s a 21st-century version of a play about 19th-century American explorer and one-armed Civil War veteran John Wesley Powell, who assembles a brawny band of soldiers, trappers and adventurers to explore the waterways of the American West.
Inspired by Powell’s actual travel log from 1869, Jaclyn Backhaus’s comedic script is performed by a cast of women.
Lee Ann Payne directs a cast that includes Mary Melnick (as John Wesley Powell), Melissa Jones (William Dunn), Maria Mikheyenko (Old Shady), Jenni Chapman (Bradley), Katie O’Bryon (Hawkins), Patty Reinhart (John Colton Sumner), Jaime Wolf (Hall), Jennifer C. Maggio (O.G. Howland/Just Jim), April Culver (Frank Goodman/Mr. Asa) and Naomi Evans (Seneca Howland/Johnson).
Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The play is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Streaming will be offered via Broadway On Demand for $20 (free account required) at tinyurl.com/mwyw444p.
Tickets are $39-$54. Discounts are available for seniors, educators, patrons under 30 and active military.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.