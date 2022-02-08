Just before Valentine’s Day, pianist and narrator Ilya Blinov performs “The Schumanns: A Love Story” in Mountain View.
The performance is scheduled 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.
Underwritten by Stephen Crocker, the performance is based on what’s considered among the most dramatic and intense love stories in the world of classical music. Musicians Clara Wieck and Robert Schumann fell in love and fought for their happiness when it seemed everyone was against them.
Russian-American Blinov is a classically trained pianist who resides in the Bay Area. Along with performing throughout the world, he is a teacher and composer.
Saturday’s performance runs 90 minutes with no intermission.
Attendees must prove they are fully vaccinated or show a negative test for COVID-19. Children under age 5 will not be admitted. All patrons will be required to wear masks.
Tickets are $43 general admission and $33 for seniors (age 62 and over), students (21 and under) and children (5-12).
For advance tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.