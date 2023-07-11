The Billy Martini Show, a 1970s tribute band, is set to perform at the city of Mountain View’s Concerts on the Plaza series 7:30 p.m. Friday at Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St.
The Billy Martini Show, a 1970s tribute band, is set to perform at the city of Mountain View’s Concerts on the Plaza series 7:30 p.m. Friday at Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/5n7wybf5.
