Beauty and Beast

Korinna Dunn and Lucas Li star in “Beauty and the Beast.”

 Leslie Genna/Special to the Town Crier

Sunnyvale Community Players’ junior production of “Beauty and the Beast” is slated to open Friday and run through March 12.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, the stage version includes the original songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.

