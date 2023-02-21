Sunnyvale Community Players’ junior production of “Beauty and the Beast” is slated to open Friday and run through March 12.
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, the stage version includes the original songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.
The musical is the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Cindy Weisberg directs the two casts, assisted by Katie Elder and Aaron Weisberg. Rachelle Schaum provides vocal direction, and Jen Tipton serves as choreographer.
Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays at the Sunnyvale Community Theatre, 550 E. Remington Drive.
