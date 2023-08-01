Bayer Ballet Academy presents “Coppélia Suite” 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on the MainStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Choreographed by Vasily Medvedev and Stanislav Feco, “Coppélia” is a classic ballet of the 19th century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments