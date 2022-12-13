Bayer Ballet Company’s “Snow Queen” is set to run Friday through Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Inspired by one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved fairy tales, “Snow Queen” celebrates friendship, love and courage.
When the Snow Queen’s spell captures Kai, his sister Gerda sets out on a quest to save him. Gerda’s heart leads her through the deep waters of a magical river, an enchanted flower garden, a spectacular palace, a forest filled with robbers and the gleaming world of snow and ice that surrounds the Snow Queen’s ice castle.
The two-act ballet features handpainted sets, original costumes and a cast of dancers from Bayer Ballet Company and guest artists.
Appropriate for all ages, the performance runs two hours (not including a 15-minute intermission).
Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on
Tickets to Friday’s show are free, available on a first-come, first-served basis one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $38-$78 Saturday and Sunday.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
