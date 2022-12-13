Bayer Ballet Company’s “Snow Queen” is set to run Friday through Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.

Inspired by one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved fairy tales, “Snow Queen” celebrates friendship, love and courage.

