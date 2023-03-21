Bayer Ballet Company’s “Springtime Fairy Tale” is scheduled 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, MainStage, 500 Castro St.
A magician’s magical book helps bring to life a Russian spring forest fairy tale filled with sweet animals, animated toys and other fairyland creatures. The forest friends join forces to rescue a little bunny who has been kidnapped by the wicked bat queen.
