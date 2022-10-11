Stanford Live presents acclaimed writer Margaret Atwood in a discussion with lawyer, writer and journalist Dahlia Lithwick 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Auditorium, 551 Jane Way on the Stanford University campus.
Known for her award-winning speculative fiction, Atwood plans to discuss the ways the form can exist as social critique, especially under regimes of patriarchy, racism and capitalism.
Atwood has written more than 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels. Her work has been published in nearly 50 countries.
Her latest novel, “The Testaments,” is a co-winner of the 2019 Booker Prize. It is the long-awaited sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” now an award-winning TV series. Her other works of fiction include “Cat’s Eye,” finalist for the 1989 Booker Prize; “Alias Grace,” which won the Giller Prize in Canada and the Premio Mondello in Italy; “The Blind Assassin,” winner of the 2000 Booker Prize; “The Madd-
Addam Trilogy;” and “Hag-Seed.” She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, the Franz Kafka International Literary Prize, the PEN Center USA Lifetime Achievement Award and the Los Angeles Times Innovator’s Award. She lives in Toronto.
Lithwick is a senior editor at Slate, where she has written her “Supreme Court Dispatches” and “Jurisprudence” columns since 1999. Her work also has appeared in The New York Times, Harper’s, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The New Republic and Commentary, among other publications. She is host of “Amicus,” Slate’s award-winning biweekly podcast about the law and the U.S. Supreme Court. Her latest book, “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America” was just released.
