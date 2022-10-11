Courtesy of Stanford Live

Author Margaret Atwood will discuss her work and the world of fiction Saturday at Stanford’s Memorial Auditorium.

 Courtesy of Stanford Live

Stanford Live presents acclaimed writer Margaret Atwood in a discussion with lawyer, writer and journalist Dahlia Lithwick 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Auditorium, 551 Jane Way on the Stanford University campus.

Known for her award-winning speculative fiction, Atwood plans to discuss the ways the form can exist as social critique, especially under regimes of patriarchy, racism and capitalism.

