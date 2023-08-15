TheatreWorks Silicon Valley last week announced that it has launched a fundraising effort to save the financially strapped company.

In a press release issued Aug. 9, TheatreWorks wrote that the “devastating after-effects of the COVID pandemic have put its continuation at serious risk.” It cited “the abrupt pandemic shutdown in March 2020, followed by years of virtual and hybrid performances and a slow return of audiences” for causing “unexpected and substantial shortfalls in subscription and single-ticket revenue.”

