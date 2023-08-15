TheatreWorks Silicon Valley last week announced that it has launched a fundraising effort to save the financially strapped company.
In a press release issued Aug. 9, TheatreWorks wrote that the “devastating after-effects of the COVID pandemic have put its continuation at serious risk.” It cited “the abrupt pandemic shutdown in March 2020, followed by years of virtual and hybrid performances and a slow return of audiences” for causing “unexpected and substantial shortfalls in subscription and single-ticket revenue.”
TheatreWorks reported that it must raise $3 million by November to complete its 53rd season, scheduled to run October 2023 through June 2024 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto.
“TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is one of this region’s leading arts organizations, and it finds itself in an unprecedented situation,” said Mark Greenstein, board chairperson for TheatreWorks. “Years of careful stewardship were not enough to overcome the serious blows caused by the pandemic. It would be criminal to see this extraordinary public asset go away – we need our community to step up and show its support to save TheatreWorks now.”
