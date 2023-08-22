The Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts is scheduled to host two concerts by the Ascendo Foundation this week.

Ascendo Foundation’s “Robert Schumann’s Monumental Works” concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday on the SecondStage at MVCPA, 500 Castro St. Young pianist Andrew Truong will perform three of Schumann’s well-known works.

