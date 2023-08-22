The Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts is scheduled to host two concerts by the Ascendo Foundation this week.
Ascendo Foundation’s “Robert Schumann’s Monumental Works” concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday on the SecondStage at MVCPA, 500 Castro St. Young pianist Andrew Truong will perform three of Schumann’s well-known works.
Ascendo Foundation presents the fundraising concert “Classical Splendor Unveiled” 7 p.m. Sunday on the SecondStage. Young musicians from the Bay Area will come together to perform classic pieces by Brahms, Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt.
Proceeds from the concerts support the Palo Alto Philharmonic’s goal to commission a new symphony.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
