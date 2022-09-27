The Los Altos Stage Company’s Follies, the annual fundraiser to support local arts and youth educational programming, returns to the Bus Barn Theater the first weekend of October.

Titled “The Scandalous Sedition Sequel,” this year’s performances of musical satire, roasts and comedy are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-8 at Bus Barn, 97 Hillview Ave. 

