The Los Altos Stage Company’s Follies, the annual fundraiser to support local arts and youth educational programming, returns to the Bus Barn Theater the first weekend of October.
Titled “The Scandalous Sedition Sequel,” this year’s performances of musical satire, roasts and comedy are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-8 at Bus Barn, 97 Hillview Ave.
“The January 6 insurrection set off two years of astonishing consequences that made reviving the Follies seem like an absolute necessity,” co-producer Vicki Reeder said. “The revelations from that investigation, on top of worries about climate change, election tampering, book banning, inflation and local small-town kerfuffles – all topped off by an unstoppable COVID virus – made it seem imperative to take a good long laugh at our messed-up world.”
In addition to the cast, the show features guest emcees who will also poke fun at local and national politics through popular song lyrics. Guest emcees include Shannon Geary and Scott Hunter of the Los Altos Village Association (Oct. 6), Emma Goss and James Torrez of KTVU Fox 2 news (Oct. 7) and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian (Oct. 8).
Reeder and David Hsiao produce and direct the show. They are also part of the cast, joining Archana Appanna, Rhea Feldman, Gary DeMoss, Kathryn Holleb, Petrita Lipkin, Rod Sinks and Casie Walker.
Tickets are $80 for the Oct. 6 preview, $125 for the Oct. 7 opening show/reception and $150 for the Oct. 8 finale/gala (featuring pre- and post-show receptions at the Los Altos Community Center).
