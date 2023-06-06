TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents a new look at the comic drama “Steel Magnolias” in its production slated to open this week and run through July 2 in Mountain View.
Robert Harling’s play centers on a tight-knit group of Southern women who flock to Truvy’s beauty parlor to get their hair done, dish gossip and provide strength and support through life’s joys and tragedies.
TheatreWorks’ production features a multicultural cast that aims to offer a deeper look at how women from various backgrounds regard the sanctity of having their hair done.
Actor/director Elizabeth Carter makes her TheatreWorks directing debut. The cast includes Jasmine Milan Williams (as Shelby), Dawn L. Troupe (as M’Lynn), Lisa Strum (Truvy),
Alexandra Lee (Annelle), Marcia Pizzo (Clairee) and Nancy Carlin (Ouiser).
Harling wrote “Magnolias” as a coping mechanism to deal with the death of his sister from diabetic complications following the birth of his namesake nephew. Originally a short story intended to help his young nephew know more about his deceased mother and her coterie of Southern women, it evolved into a play that enjoyed an acclaimed Off-Broadway run in 1987 before being made into a film starring Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis and Daryl Hannah. It has since been revived on Broadway and as a 2012 film starring Queen Latifah, Phylicia Rashad, Condola Rashad, Alfre Woodard, Jill Scott and Adepero Oduye.
Previews are scheduled 8 p.m. today through Friday; the play opens at the same time Saturday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St. Future shows are set for 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments