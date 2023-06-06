Steel Magnolias

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of “Steel Magnolias” stars Marcia Pizzo, from left, Alexandra Lee, Dawn L. Troupe and Lisa Strum. The play opens Friday.

 Karen Santos/Special to the Town Crier

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents a new look at the comic drama “Steel Magnolias” in its production slated to open this week and run through July 2 in Mountain View.

Robert Harling’s play centers on a tight-knit group of Southern women who flock to Truvy’s beauty parlor to get their hair done, dish gossip and provide strength and support through life’s joys and tragedies.

