Morgan Cheli at World Cup

Team USA's Morgan Cheli looks to take a shot against New Zealand in the second round of last month’s World Cup tournament.

 Courtesy of USA Basketball

The silver wasn’t going to satisfy Morgan Cheli or anyone else on the USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team. They didn’t go all the way to Hungary last month to finish second at the FIBA U17 World Cup.

“It was gold or bust,” the Los Altos resident said, “and I’m glad we got the job done.”

