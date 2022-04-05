All-league honors were recently handed out to high school athletes who excelled in winter sports. The list of local varsity basketball and soccer players earning such accolades follows.
Los Altos High
Boys basketball
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Andrew Reilly; Jake Skaggs
Honorable Mention: Shawn Toney
Girls basketball
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Macy Watson
Second Team: Tessa Player
Honorable Mention: Abby Lu
Boys soccer
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Arya Hatami; Ata Sen; Rafa Ulloa
Second Team: Zaid Issa; Javi Lores-Esteve
Girls soccer
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Aiofe Turner; Esha Gupta; Kieran Harrison; Jessica Anderson
Second Team: Kaia Flores; Sophia Kurisu
Mountain View High
Boys basketball
SCVAL De Anza Division
MVP: Joe Brown
First Team: Joey Peir; Patrick Kane
Second Team: Jack Pillsbury
Honorable Mention: Ryan Davenport
Girls basketball
SCVAL El Camino Division
First Team: Lauren Dove
Second Team: Toki Morimoto
Honorable Mention: Annie Eggleton
Boys soccer
SCVAL De Anza Division
Offensive MVP: Julian Hsien
Co-Defensive MVP: Bryan Kim
First Team: Hsien, Kim; Diego Buntz; Jamieson DeAngelis
Second Team: Eduardo
Caballero; Sola Nishimura
Girls soccer
SCVAL De Anza Division
MVP: Allie Montoya
Most Valuable Defensive Player: Charis Toney
Most Valuable Goalkeeper: Sophia Sasaki
First Team: Toney; Sasaki; Elechi Iroaga; Isabella Walker; Abby Westcott
Second Team: Karena Shah; Laila Edris
St. Francis High
Boys basketball
West Catholic Athletic League
First Team: Isaiah Kerr
Second Team: Tim Netane
Honorable Mention: Vince Barringer; Gavin Everett
Girls basketball
WCAL
First Team: Sydney Stewart
Second Team: Natalija Grizelj
Honorable Mention: Jessica Oakland
Boys soccer
WCAL
Defender of the Year: Bruno Inzunza
First Team: Inzunza; Chris Fisher
Second Team: Shawn Garlick; John Kenney; David Escobar
Honorable Mention: Alexander Giannopoulos
Girls soccer
WCAL
Player of the Year: Charlotte Kohler
Midfielder of the Year: Kohler
Defender of the Year: Caroline Kane
First Team: Kohler, Kane; Kamryn Rose; Riley
Simonsen
Second Team: Casey Fisher; MJ Osborne
Honorable Mention: Brooklyn O’Brien
Pinewood School
Boys basketball
West Bay Athletic League
Second Team: Andrew McDowell; Jaden Norwood
Girls basketball
WBAL Foothill Division
MVP: Elle Ladine
First Team: Jade Ramirez; Skylar Chui; Emily Lee
Second Team: Alex Facelo
Honorable Mention: Kaile Cruz
Girls soccer
WBAL Skyline Division
First Team: Riya Charora
Second Team: Charlotte Van Gent
Honorable Mention: Lacy Armistead; Kate Magliaro