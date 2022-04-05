Joe Brown jumper

Mountain View’s Joe Brown, taking a shot against Los Altos in January, is the SCVAL De Anza Division MVP for boys basketball.

 R. Alan Hwang/Town Crier file photo

All-league honors were recently handed out to high school athletes who excelled in winter sports. The list of local varsity basketball and soccer players earning such accolades follows.

Los Altos High

Boys basketball

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Andrew Reilly; Jake Skaggs

Honorable Mention: Shawn Toney

Girls basketball

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Macy Watson

Second Team: Tessa Player

Honorable Mention: Abby Lu

Boys soccer

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Arya Hatami; Ata Sen; Rafa Ulloa

Second Team: Zaid Issa; Javi Lores-Esteve

Girls soccer

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Aiofe Turner; Esha Gupta; Kieran Harrison; Jessica Anderson

Second Team: Kaia Flores; Sophia Kurisu

Mountain View High

Boys basketball

SCVAL De Anza Division

MVP: Joe Brown

First Team: Joey Peir; Patrick Kane

Second Team: Jack Pillsbury

Honorable Mention: Ryan Davenport

Girls basketball

SCVAL El Camino Division

First Team: Lauren Dove

Second Team: Toki Morimoto

Honorable Mention: Annie Eggleton

Boys soccer

SCVAL De Anza Division

Offensive MVP: Julian Hsien

Co-Defensive MVP: Bryan Kim

First Team: Hsien, Kim; Diego Buntz; Jamieson DeAngelis

Second Team: Eduardo

Caballero; Sola Nishimura

Girls soccer

SCVAL De Anza Division

MVP: Allie Montoya

Most Valuable Defensive Player: Charis Toney

Most Valuable Goalkeeper: Sophia Sasaki

First Team: Toney; Sasaki; Elechi Iroaga; Isabella Walker; Abby Westcott

Second Team: Karena Shah; Laila Edris

St. Francis High

Boys basketball

West Catholic Athletic League

First Team: Isaiah Kerr

Second Team: Tim Netane

Honorable Mention: Vince Barringer; Gavin Everett

Girls basketball

WCAL

First Team: Sydney Stewart

Second Team: Natalija Grizelj

Honorable Mention: Jessica Oakland

Boys soccer

WCAL

Defender of the Year: Bruno Inzunza

First Team: Inzunza; Chris Fisher

Second Team: Shawn Garlick; John Kenney; David Escobar

Honorable Mention: Alexander Giannopoulos

Girls soccer

WCAL

Player of the Year: Charlotte Kohler

Midfielder of the Year: Kohler

Defender of the Year: Caroline Kane

First Team: Kohler, Kane; Kamryn Rose; Riley

Simonsen

Second Team: Casey Fisher; MJ Osborne

Honorable Mention: Brooklyn O’Brien

Pinewood School

Boys basketball

West Bay Athletic League

Second Team: Andrew McDowell; Jaden Norwood

Girls basketball

WBAL Foothill Division

MVP: Elle Ladine

First Team: Jade Ramirez; Skylar Chui; Emily Lee

Second Team: Alex Facelo

Honorable Mention: Kaile Cruz

Girls soccer

WBAL Skyline Division

First Team: Riya Charora

Second Team: Charlotte Van Gent

Honorable Mention: Lacy Armistead; Kate Magliaro