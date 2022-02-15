While we won’t know until Thursday night which girls soccer team will land the coveted top seed in the Central Coast Section Open Division playoffs, it’s a safe bet that squad will be from Mountain View.
Located less than 2 miles apart, Mountain View High and St. Francis High are vying to be No. 1 in the elite eight-team division of CCS, and each has built a strong case to be designated as such by the selection committee meeting Thursday. The Spartans and Lancers – who played to a 1-all draw at the Fremont Firebird Classic in early December – both entered this final week of the regular season unbeaten with just one league game remaining.
“For sure, it’s one of the two of us,” Mountain View coach Jeff Panos said. “If we win out, we’re certainly deserving, and I think it gives us a leg up. But we’ll see – it’s decided by a committee, so it’s subjective.”
The Spartans Friday beat visiting Santa Clara 3-1 for their 15th win in a row. They wrapped up the SCVAL De Anza Division title two weeks ago and enter today’s game at second-place Los Altos, scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m., with records of 11-0 in league and 17-0-1 overall.
St. Francis doesn’t have as many wins – coming into this week at 12-0-4 overall – but it plays in the more formidable West Catholic Athletic League that will likely send three teams to the Open Division. The Lancers (6-0-3 league) need only to tie fifth-place Sacred Heart Cathedral this afternoon in San Francisco to claim the WCAL crown outright.
“The difference could be what everyone thinks of the difficulty of the league,” St. Francis coach Carlos Barboza said of his team’s competition with Mountain View for the top seed. “I hope so. But whatever happens, we’re excited to be one of the top teams in CCS. We’ve worked hard for this.”
The talent-laden Lancers, who overcame a halftime deficit to beat visiting Valley Christian 2-1 Saturday, have been dreaming big since the season began.
“Since day one, everybody’s thoughts and beliefs were to win CCS and even get a NorCal state championship,” Barboza said. “But we’re taking it one game at a time – we’ve stayed focused.”
St. Francis’ standouts include sophomore midfielder Charlotte Kohler – whom the coach called “the best player in the league” – senior backs Caroline Kane and Layne Kohler (Charlotte’s older sister) and two freshmen: winger Brooklyn O’Brien and striker Kamryn Rosa.
Mountain View has a more senior-heavy roster, led by the likes of wingers Allie Montoya and Isabella Walker – whom Panos called “the best one-two punch in the section – and backs Elechi Iroaga and Charis Toney. But the Spartans also have received key contributions from several underclassmen, including sophomore Karena Shah and freshman Laila Edris, whose 10 goals each are second to only Montoya (22).
Like St. Francis, Mountain View has set lofty goals.
“We’d really like to go undefeated, win the CCS championship and get another chance at NorCal,” said Panos, whose team lost to Burlingame in the regional quarterfinals two years ago. “I think we’ve learned a lesson (from 2020); we’re more experienced and better equipped to get that chance.”
The CCS playoffs are scheduled to start Saturday.