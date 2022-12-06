LAHS cross country

Los Altos High’s Lydia Anderson, left, and Jasleen Sidhu, right, race in Saturday’s national meet. Sidhu was the Eagles’ top finisher.

 Charles Alexander/Special to the Town Crier

Already without their top runner, the Los Altos High girls faced another hurdle at Saturday’s NXN Nike Cross Country National Championships in Portland, Ore. – the weather.

“The cold got to me, and I ran slower,” sophomore Emily Soobrian said. “Coming from California, we’re not used to running when it’s 35 degrees.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.