Already without their top runner, the Los Altos High girls faced another hurdle at Saturday’s NXN Nike Cross Country National Championships in Portland, Ore. – the weather.
“The cold got to me, and I ran slower,” sophomore Emily Soobrian said. “Coming from California, we’re not used to running when it’s 35 degrees.”
That may explain how the Eagles, who won the state Division II title a week earlier and entered the national meet undefeated, finished 19th out of 22 teams Saturday.
The chilly conditions, which included strong winds, were especially hard on freshman Lydia Anderson, according to Los Altos coach Steph MacKenzie. The freshman “had a bad asthma attack from the cold weather,” the coach said, and needed medical attention after finishing the race.
With Anderson – the Eagles’ third-best finisher at state – placing sixth on her team (177th overall) Saturday and senior standout Lauren Soobrian sidelined (shin injury), Los Altos didn’t have a chance of beating the best teams in the country.
Jasleen Sidhu was the lone Eagle to crack the top 100; the junior placed 96th with a time of 18 minutes, 46.9 seconds. She moved up 38 places during the 5K race, according to MacKenzie.
Fiona Bodkin was next, coming in 110th with an 18:58.5. The senior moved up 44 places in what MacKenzie called “perhaps her best race ever.”
Emily Soobrian, who posted the team’s top time at state, finished 118th with a 19:03.
“It was the most competitive race I’ve ever been in,” she said. “The runners were super talented.”
Freshman Emma Beedon took 155th (19:38.1) and junior Maddy Randall was 171st (20:02.1).
While Emily Soobrian said Los Altos “would have done a lot better” at the meet if sister Lauren were able to participate, she took the result in stride.
“I still enjoyed the experience,” Emily said. “Getting there was a big accomplishment for our team.”
The Eagles finished the season with a 9-1 record, winning league and Central Coast Section Division crowns, along with the first state title in program history.
