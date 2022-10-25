Aviya Russo

Los Altos High’s Aviya Russo, from left, fires a shot between Mountain View High blockers Mallory Berent and Cambria Cook in last week’s match. Freshman Russo totaled 12 kills.

 T, Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

When the Los Altos High girls volleyball team hosted Mountain View last month, coach Peter Kim said his Eagles “were in a lull,” as the five-set loss was the Eagles’ second defeat of that week. The lull ended there, however.

Los Altos won its next 11 matches – including Thursday’s rematch against its rival. Spoiling the Spartans’ Senior Night, the Eagles prevailed 25-10, 25-20, 26-28, 25-20.

