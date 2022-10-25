When the Los Altos High girls volleyball team hosted Mountain View last month, coach Peter Kim said his Eagles “were in a lull,” as the five-set loss was the Eagles’ second defeat of that week. The lull ended there, however.
Los Altos won its next 11 matches – including Thursday’s rematch against its rival. Spoiling the Spartans’ Senior Night, the Eagles prevailed 25-10, 25-20, 26-28, 25-20.
“The girls were super focused on playing well,” Kim said.
There was more than revenge on their mind; first place in the SCVAL De Anza Division was also at stake. The teams entered the contest tied atop the standings at 8-2 with two matches left.
“We’re obviously very disappointed that we no longer control our own destiny for the league title,” Mountain View coach Dave Winn said.
The Eagles do. A win over visiting Los Gatos Tuesday (after the Town Crier’s press deadline) would guarantee them the title and a likely berth in the Open Division of the Central Coast Section playoffs that begin Saturday.
“There’s a good chance we’ll be in Open, if we win,” Kim said the day before his team hosted a Los Gatos squad it edged in five sets last month. “It’s a great accomplishment, but teams like St. Francis and Mitty are in it, so it’s going to be tough.”
Short of qualifying, Los Altos would join Mountain View in CCS Division I. If the two local teams meet there, Winn can only hope his Spartans play better than they did Thursday.
“Ultimately, we didn’t win the serve/pass game,” he said, “and Los Altos dominated us for good stretches on offense.”
Outside hitters Aviya Russo and Kaitlyn Lee recorded 12 and 10 kills, respectively, to lead Los Altos (26-8 overall). They each had three aces as well, with freshman Russo adding a team-high 18 digs.
“Aviya did a great job,” Kim said. “She played consistently and made good decisions.”
Tessa Hunter paced Mountain View (22-7) with 16 kills and Millie Kopp contributed 12.
The Spartans were slated to close the regular season Tuesday at Gunn. A win would secure them at least second place in the league.
St. Francis still in driver’s seat
Host St. Francis cruised to a straight-set win over Valley Christian Thursday to remain undefeated and move one win away from a perfect West Catholic Athletic League season.
The Lancers (9-0 league, 27-0 overall) were slated to visit Mitty (8-1, 26-6) Tuesday to close out the regular season.
St. Francis is 3-0 against the Monarchs this season, winning each of those matches in straight sets. The Lancers have dropped just three sets all season.
