The Mountain View Los Altos Soccer Club’s U16 07G Olympique Lyonnais girls team entered its winter break on quite a roll.
Coached by Albertin Montoya, the squad had the most productive offense in the Northern California division, with 37 goals scored and only seven goals against in the fall campaign.
The 17 girls, all born in 2007, began the 2022-23 season by winning the highest bracket (Best of the Best) at the San Diego Surf Cup tournament in July.
The team’s performance – combined with its stellar efforts at several tournaments and showcases – has Olympique Lyonnais consistently ranked among the top 10 teams in the country, according to USA Sport Statistics LLC.
Olympique Lyonnais then went 7-2 in its division against Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) teams. One of the team’s biggest wins came Nov. 5 versus division rival San Juan Soccer Club. Olympique Lyonnais came from behind to
Members of the mostly sophomore team are spending the winter playing for their 12 respective high school teams throughout the Bay Area. Five of them play locally at either Los Altos, Mountain View or St. Francis high schools.
Both goalies, Tyra Bogan and Claire Chin, attend Los Altos High, as does outside back Anya Lin. Lin has been with the team since its inception (spring 2014) and Chin joined seven years ago. Wing Laila Edris, another original member, plays for Mountain View High.
Olympique Lyonnais will return to action in March. The team is scheduled to play in showcases in Arizona and New Jersey before a likely return to the national playoffs in June in San Diego.
