MVLA U16 07G Olympique Lyonnais

MVLA’s U16 07G Olympique Lyonnais team celebrates winning the Best of the Best bracket at the San Diego Surf Cup tournament.

 Courtesy of MVLA

The Mountain View Los Altos Soccer Club’s U16 07G Olympique Lyonnais girls team entered its winter break on quite a roll.

Coached by Albertin Montoya, the squad had the most productive offense in the Northern California division, with 37 goals scored and only seven goals against in the fall campaign.

